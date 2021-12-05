Christmas light display holds a deeper meaning

At his home in New Jersey, Johnny Rose creates a Christmas display with more than 100,000 lights. The most special spot, “the holy area,” is where two angels sit to honor Rose’s daughter and granddaughter, who both passed away right around the holiday.Dec. 5, 2021
