Nightly News

Christmas surprise goes beyond borders after man finds young girl’s letter to Santa

01:36

Randy Heiss found a young girl’s Christmas list while hiking, sparking a search for her and her family with help from a local radio station. In a special holiday moment for both families, Randy and his wife served as Santa’s helpers, driving across the border into Mexico to deliver toys to 8-year-old Dayami.Dec. 23, 2018

  • Hundreds killed after tsunami strikes Indonesia without warning

    01:47

  • Christmas surprise goes beyond borders after man finds young girl’s letter to Santa

    01:36

  • Podcasts go primetime as Hollywood looks to turn listeners into viewers

    02:05

  • Day in the life: Aboard the guided missile destroyer Forrest Sherman

    02:21

  • Feds investigate Chicago election as college student challenges Democratic incumbent

    02:10

  • University of Maryland on edge after adenovirus kills one, sickens dozens

    01:19

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All