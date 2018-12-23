Christmas surprise goes beyond borders after man finds young girl’s letter to Santa

Christmas surprise goes beyond borders after man finds young girl’s letter to Santa01:36
Randy Heiss found a young girl’s Christmas list while hiking, sparking a search for her and her family with help from a local radio station. In a special holiday moment for both families, Randy and his wife served as Santa’s helpers, driving across the border into Mexico to deliver toys to 8-year-old Dayami.
Hundreds killed after tsunami strikes Indonesia without warning01:47
Christmas surprise goes beyond borders after man finds young girl’s letter to Santa01:36
Podcasts go primetime as Hollywood looks to turn listeners into viewers02:05
Day in the life: Aboard the guided missile destroyer Forrest Sherman02:21
Feds investigate Chicago election as college student challenges Democratic incumbent02:10
University of Maryland on edge after adenovirus kills one, sickens dozens01:19