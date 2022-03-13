Chronicling the War

A Ukrainian living in Kyiv is giving a glimpse of what it is like to survive through the Russian invasion. 34-year-old Larysastayed in Kyiv to take care of her parents, and is leaving daily voicemails for Today.com reporter Danielle Campoamor, painting a picture of life during war.March 13, 2022
