Churches across the U.S. hold ‘Blue Christmas’ services for those in need of a break from the holidays

The holidays aren’t easy for everyone. Churches hold non-denominational services around the holiday season for those in need of solace, offering comfort in the quiet company of others.Dec. 20, 2018

