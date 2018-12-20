Churches across the U.S. hold ‘Blue Christmas’ services for those in need of a break from the holidays

Churches across the U.S. hold ‘Blue Christmas’ services for those in need of a break from the holidays03:21
The holidays aren’t easy for everyone. Churches hold non-denominational services around the holiday season for those in need of solace, offering comfort in the quiet company of others.
Churches across the U.S. hold ‘Blue Christmas’ services for those in need of a break from the holidays03:21
Elon Musk unveils test car tunnel as a fix for Los Angeles traffic01:06
This season’s hottest holiday gifts and what you need to know about shipping deadlines01:11
This surgical robot promises a quicker recovery, but there are risks04:12
Facebook denies allowing 150 companies to misuse personal data01:22
Dow loses 352 points after Federal Reserve raises interest rates for fourth time this year01:13