BREAKING: Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly re-elected in Arizona, defeating Republican Blake Masters

  • E-bikes, e-scooters injuries multiplying

  • Control of Congress up in the air with Arizona, Nevada results yet to be called

    CIA officer speaks on Afghanistan secret mission for the first time

    Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated 40 years ago

  • Florida recovering after Hurricane Nicole destroyed homes

  • ‘Tripledemic’ fears mounting as RSV, flu cases rise

  • Biden announces largest U.S. investment in green energy at U.N. summit

  • Control of Congress still in limbo as battleground states count votes

  • ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ stars discuss the role of women in the sequel

  • Challenger piece discovered near Bermuda Triangle

  • Mindfulness as an anxiety treatment could be as effective as antidepressant, study shows

  • Florida hit by Category 1 Hurricane Nicole

  • U.S. hospitals overwhelmed by ‘triple-demic’

  • Inflation eases slightly, markets soaring

  • Washington Commanders, NFL sued by D.C. attorney general over alleged misconduct cover-up

  • Troops to Teachers: Military members bringing life lessons to students

  • Midterm elections result in victories for abortion rights supporters

  • Florida bracing for Nicole’s impact ahead of landfall

  • Meta lays off 11,000 employees, Zuckerberg announces

  • DeSantis becomes top GOP rival to Trump after landslide victory

Nightly News

CIA officer speaks on Afghanistan secret mission for the first time

After the attacks on 9/11, an elite group of CIA operatives dropped into Afghanistan for a secret mission interrogating roughly 400 foreign fighters taken captive by U.S. allies. Now, the CIA officer and linguist on the mission is talking about his experience on camera for the first time.Nov. 12, 2022

