Cities across U.S. breaking all-time records for murder
01:55
Philadelphia, Portland, Tucson, Louisville, Indianapolis and Austin are among the cities seeing a surge in murder rates this year and the debate over why is raging. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez speaks with Desiree Goodson, a mother whose 14-year-old son was killed while waiting for the bus in Philadelphia last week. Dec. 9, 2021
