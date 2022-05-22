IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Cities hit record-breaking temps in May heatwave

A sweltering heatwave engulfs more than half of the U.S. A new study highlights the dangers of extreme heat and reveals that older adults and Black Americans are significantly impacted. Cities like Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and even Atlantic City, New Jersey, hit the mid-90s, setting record-breaking temperatures. It's a stunning contrast to parts of the Rockies where late-May snow dumped up to 20 inches in Colorado.May 22, 2022

