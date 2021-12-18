City devastated by past tornado offers recovery roadmap
Support is pouring in for Mayfield, Kentucky and other communities devastated by tornadoes as they begin to clean up and rebuild. Residents of Greensburg, Kansas, which was destroyed by an EF5 tornado in 2007 and rebuilt with green technology, say they want those impacted to know they’re not alone.Dec. 18, 2021
City devastated by past tornado offers recovery roadmap
