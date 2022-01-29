City mourns 22-year-old NYPD officer as U.S. sees alarming rise in gun violence
02:30
Mourners gathered at St. Patrick’s Cathedral to say goodbye to Officer Jason Rivera, who was shot and killed alongside his partner Wilbert Mora a week ago while responding to a domestic disturbance call. The 22-year-old recently married his childhood sweetheart, who pushed for change in her remarks at the service.Jan. 29, 2022
Biden touts infrastructure law after Pittsburgh bridge collapse
01:32
Gen. Milley warns Russia could invade Ukraine with ‘little warning’
01:24
Now Playing
City mourns 22-year-old NYPD officer as U.S. sees alarming rise in gun violence
02:30
UP NEXT
Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as dozens of Americans remain trapped
02:28
San Francisco lifts indoor mask mandate for those who are boosted
01:29
Hong Kong protest leader pledges to keep fighting for democracy