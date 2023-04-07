IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Clarence Thomas speaks out after report reveals lavish vacations paid for by top GOP donor

Nightly News

Clarence Thomas speaks out after report reveals lavish vacations paid for by top GOP donor

Justice Clarence Thomas broke his silence after a ProPublica report detailed his secret lavish vacations paid for by a top Republican donor. Thomas said in a statement that the donor Harlan Crow is among his “dearest friends.” NBC News’ Laura Jarrett has the latest details.April 7, 2023

    Clarence Thomas speaks out after report reveals lavish vacations paid for by top GOP donor

