BREAKING: House passes sweeping climate and health care bill, sending it to Biden’s desk

    Climate change causing more turtles to be born female

Climate change causing more turtles to be born female

A turtle’s sex is determined, not by chromosomes, but the temperature of the sand. However, with climate change, male sea turtles are becoming more rare, threatening the species. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders has more details.Aug. 12, 2022

