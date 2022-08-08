IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Climate change devastating many areas with heavy rainfall, flash floods

01:39

Climate change is causing record-setting weather events this summer. The heaviest rainfalls are becoming even heavier causing streets to become swamped. Death Valley National Park and Sioux, South Dakota are just two examples of areas being impacted by the increased rain. Meanwhile, the storms are also wreaking havoc on the already stressed airline industry. Aug. 8, 2022

