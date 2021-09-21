Climate change ravaging crops in Guatemala, leaving millions on brink of starvation
Farmers in Guatemala are facing rapidly deteriorating crop conditions, triggered by extended periods of drought followed by torrential rains, and more catastrophic weather events as the climate warms. Climatologists warn it will only get worse, and disproportionately impact impoverished countries. Nearly half of all children in Guatemala under the age of five are chronically malnourished.Sept. 21, 2021