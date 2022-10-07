IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Climate change washing away beaches in North Carolina's Outer Banks

Nightly News

Climate change washing away beaches in North Carolina’s Outer Banks

The coastline of North Carolina’s Outer Banks is under threat and officials are trying to fortify the area by adding sand to the beaches. NBC News’ Anne Thompson visited the barrier islands to see how residents there are dealing with rising sea levels, which are fueled in part by climate change.Oct. 7, 2022

