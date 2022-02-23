Closing arguments in federal civil rights case of 3 ex-officers in death of George Floyd
The prosecution made the case that the officers knew George Floyd needed medical help and didn’t act. The defense said the former officers didn’t know Derek Chauvin was committing a crime and deferred to him because he was the senior officer.Feb. 23, 2022
