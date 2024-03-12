IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
CNBC investigation: How stolen goods from organized retail crime wind up being resold
March 12, 202402:13

  • Lester Holt remembers American hostage killed by Hamas on Oct. 7

    01:36

  • Haiti's prime minister to resign as country spirals from gang violence

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    CNBC investigation: How stolen goods from organized retail crime wind up being resold

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Man and woman found dead after 'severe' Pennsylvania house explosion

    01:18

  • Former special counsel Robert Hur grilled on Biden classified documents report

    03:17

  • Inside the Oregon city at the center of the Supreme Court's homelessness case

    03:09

  • Boeing scrutiny grows amid reports of failed FAA safety audits

    01:49

  • Brother of Princess Diana alleges physical and sexual abuse

    03:02

  • Dangerous winds create travel delays and power outages

    01:12

  • Biden ramps up re-election campaign in New Hampshire

    01:55

  • After kindness shown them decades ago, Chinese American family pays it forward

    01:42

  • Some grocery chains offer their own private brands to keep food prices down

    01:28

  • Ship carrying Gaza aid still in Cyprus

    02:05

  • Shaking event injures 50 on Boeing 787 flight

    02:11

  • An exclusive look at U.S. Marines training in the Arctic

    02:18

  • Heartwarming friendship forms on the ice between young man and Minnesota seniors hockey group

    02:54

  • Cost of car ownership on the rise, becoming unsustainable for some drivers

    02:16

  • Biden to make big campaign push after State of the Union

    01:56

  • U.S. evacuates nonessential embassy employees out of Haiti

    01:51

  • Cleanup underway after severe storm slammed East Coast

    02:01

Nightly News

CNBC investigation: How stolen goods from organized retail crime wind up being resold

02:13

In a CNBC investigation, the California Highway Patrol shows how they target organized retail crime rings that steal merchandise and sell it online. CNBC's Courtney Reagan has the story.March 12, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Lester Holt remembers American hostage killed by Hamas on Oct. 7

    01:36

  • Haiti's prime minister to resign as country spirals from gang violence

    01:32
  • Now Playing

    CNBC investigation: How stolen goods from organized retail crime wind up being resold

    02:13
  • UP NEXT

    Man and woman found dead after 'severe' Pennsylvania house explosion

    01:18

  • Former special counsel Robert Hur grilled on Biden classified documents report

    03:17

  • Inside the Oregon city at the center of the Supreme Court's homelessness case

    03:09
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All