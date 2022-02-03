CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over consensual relationship with colleague
01:57
Jeff Zucker, CNN president and chairman of WarnerMedia’s news and sports, resigned, saying he failed to report a consensual relationship with a top ranking colleague. The relationship surfaced as part of CNN’s investigation into its former anchor Chris Cuomo.Feb. 3, 2022
