    CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over consensual relationship with colleague

    01:57
CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over consensual relationship with colleague

01:57

Jeff Zucker, CNN president and chairman of WarnerMedia’s news and sports, resigned, saying he failed to report a consensual relationship with a top ranking colleague. The relationship surfaced as part of CNN’s investigation into its former anchor Chris Cuomo.Feb. 3, 2022

    CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over consensual relationship with colleague

    01:57
