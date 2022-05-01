IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Warner Elementary School Principal Dr. Terrance Newton dies following motorcycle accident

    Coaches banned from Olympic programs for alleged sexual misconduct continue to coach minors

    $10,000 reward for details on vanished Alabama convicted inmate and corrections officer

  • President Biden and Trevor Noah tell jokes at White House Correspondents' Dinner

  • Ohio’s Republican Senate Primary days away

  • Three meteorology students killed in the aftermath of Kansas tornado

  • House Speaker Pelosi Visits Ukraine

  • Amputee Jacky Hunt-Broersma runs 102 marathon in 102 straight days

  • Authorities search for Alabama inmate and deputy who vanished

  • President Biden to attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

  • NBC News Exclusive: How military equipment travels from Dover Air Force Base to Ukraine

  • Ukrainians sheltering in Mariupol’s steel plant running out of time

  • Kansas town hit by tornado 31 years ago after an EF-5 tornado hit the town on the same day

  • Rising cases of mysterious hepatitis outbreak in children

  • Oklahoma passes bill banning abortions after six weeks

  • 22-year-old American Marine veteran killed in Ukraine

  • Trump campaigning for Republican candidates prior to the midterm elections

  • LAPD introduces virtual reality training for police officers

  • Couple weds aboard plane after plans for Vegas elopement go awry

  • Former USS George Washington sailor speaks out about suicides among ship crew members

Nightly News

Coaches banned from Olympic programs for alleged sexual misconduct continue to coach minors

In 2012, MacKenzie Loesch dreamed of competing in Taekwondo at the Olympics. She trained with Thomas Hardin, a top coach who she says sexually abused her for years. Hardin was not criminally charged and denied the allegations, but the U.S. Center for Safesport banned him from all Olympic programs. Today, he continues to work with minors in his own studio. An NBC News investigation found that Hardin is among the more than 1600 coaches banned for alleged sexual misconduct to still work in their sport.May 1, 2022

