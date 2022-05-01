Coaches banned from Olympic programs for alleged sexual misconduct continue to coach minors

In 2012, MacKenzie Loesch dreamed of competing in Taekwondo at the Olympics. She trained with Thomas Hardin, a top coach who she says sexually abused her for years. Hardin was not criminally charged and denied the allegations, but the U.S. Center for Safesport banned him from all Olympic programs. Today, he continues to work with minors in his own studio. An NBC News investigation found that Hardin is among the more than 1600 coaches banned for alleged sexual misconduct to still work in their sport.May 1, 2022