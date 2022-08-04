Cold case twist: new charges in murder case that had an innocent man in prison for 37 years

Inside the metaverse: Are your kids safe in a virtual world?03:24
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels returns home in Hall of Fame Game01:34
- Now Playing
Cold case twist: new charges in murder case that had an innocent man in prison for 37 years01:53
- UP NEXT
U.S. declares monkeypox public health emergency01:33
Four officers charged in connection with Breonna Taylor’s death01:52
Alex Jones must pay $4.1 million to family of Sandy Hook victim01:26
Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison02:22
Jury in Parkland shooting tours high school where 17 were killed02:10
Credit card debt increases nationwide as inflation soars01:32
Legendary sports broadcaster Vin Scully dies at 94 years old01:44
DC, NYC mayors pleading to Biden admin. for help with record number of migrants01:48
Ukraine launches mission to rescue 5,000 children missing in Russian-occupied territories01:33
China holds live-fire military drills as Pelosi visits Taiwan01:38
Kansas votes to uphold abortion rights02:17
Kentucky recovering from horrific flash flooding that claimed at least 37 lives01:39
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones admits Sandy Hook massacre was ‘100% real’01:51
Trump-backed candidates prevail in primaries01:28
Inside the metaverse: what does the future of virtual reality feel like?03:27
Arkansas scientist behind 'magic' school bus expands learning opportunities for kids01:32
Primaries in key states project GOP future following Jan. 6 hearings02:05
Inside the metaverse: Are your kids safe in a virtual world?03:24
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels returns home in Hall of Fame Game01:34
- Now Playing
Cold case twist: new charges in murder case that had an innocent man in prison for 37 years01:53
- UP NEXT
U.S. declares monkeypox public health emergency01:33
Four officers charged in connection with Breonna Taylor’s death01:52
Alex Jones must pay $4.1 million to family of Sandy Hook victim01:26
Play All