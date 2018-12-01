Nightly News

Colin Powell remembers former President George H.W. Bush

Retired General and former Secretary of State Colin Powell served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under George H.W. Bush. He reflects on their work together and the time after Bush lost his reelection campaign.Dec. 1, 2018

