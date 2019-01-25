Colin Powell, veteran who stopped to help reflect on chance meeting

Colin Powell, veteran who stopped to help reflect on chance meeting00:44
Tonight on NBC Nightly News, hear from both former Secretary of State Colin Powell and veteran Anthony Maggert, who met when Maggert stopped to help Powell, a hero of his, change a flat tire.
Stranger comes to Colin Powell’s rescue, helps him change tire on side of the road01:24
Olympic swimming champion Nathan Adrian reveals battle with cancer01:12
Is a self-driving, grocery delivery robot the future of supermarket shopping?01:15
3-year-old boy missing for days found alive01:28
Roger Stone arrested, charged with lying to Congress02:43
Funding deal reached hours after air traffic came to stand still from sickouts01:58