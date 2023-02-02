IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

College Board announces changes to AP African American studies course

01:57

The College Board unveiled a new framework for the Advanced Placement African American studies course. It says the changes were not a result of pressure from critics to not include topics like Black Lives Matter, sexual orientation, and critical race theory. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah has more details on the pushback.Feb. 2, 2023

