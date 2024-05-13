IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
College commencements face pro-Palestinian disruptions
  • Teen gunman tries to enter church during communion ceremony, police say

  • Star prosecution witness Michael Cohen testifies in Trump hush money trial

  • Israel fighting Hamas again in northern Gaza as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

  • Stunning display of Northern Lights seen around the world

  • Section of Baltimore bridge brought down in controlled explosion

    College commencements face pro-Palestinian disruptions

College commencements face pro-Palestinian disruptions

After pro-Palestinian protests and encampments this spring, a number of colleges faced disruptions of their graduation ceremonies. They included Duke University, where comedian Jerry Seinfeld gave the commencement address this weekend. Some colleges moved commencements to alternative venues to avoid disruptions. NBC News' Stephanie Gosk reports.May 13, 2024

    College commencements face pro-Palestinian disruptions

