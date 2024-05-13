College commencements face pro-Palestinian disruptions

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

After pro-Palestinian protests and encampments this spring, a number of colleges faced disruptions of their graduation ceremonies. They included Duke University, where comedian Jerry Seinfeld gave the commencement address this weekend. Some colleges moved commencements to alternative venues to avoid disruptions. NBC News' Stephanie Gosk reports.May 13, 2024