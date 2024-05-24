IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
College shutting down, but its baseball team soars
Nightly News

Birmingham-Southern College in Alabama will shut its doors for good at the end of the month, but the college's baseball team is soaring and may be headed all the way to the World Series. NBC News' Tom Llamas reports.May 24, 2024

