Nightly News

Colonoscopies made no difference in death rates, European study finds

01:30

In one of the largest studies ever, researchers found colonoscopy screenings cut cancer risk by 18 percent and made no difference in death rates. NBC News’ Anne Thompson has more details on how doctors in the U.S. are responding.Oct. 10, 2022

