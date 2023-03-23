IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Colorado dentist charged with poisoning wife in court today

01:31

A Colorado dentist was in court today, accused of poisoning his wife to death and charged with murder. Police say he poured a lethal cocktail into her protein shake so he could start a new life with his mistress. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer shares the latest.March 23, 2023

