Nightly News

Colorado hiker survives 200-foot fall

01:38

Colorado hiker Ruth Woroniecki plunged 200 feet in California’s San Gabriel Mountains and had to hike with a broken neck to reach the rescue helicopter.  NBC News’ Steve Patterson has more details on the extraordinary story.Jan. 31, 2023

