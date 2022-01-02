IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Veteran calendar benefits a cause

    02:44

  • Groundbreaking surgery saves baby’s life

    02:51

  • Freshman members of Congress reflect on January 6th insurrection

    02:31

  • Growing fears over potential Russian invasion of Ukraine

    00:54
  • Now Playing

    Colorado in recovery following wildfires

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Concern over school reopening amid omicron surge

    01:53

  • Omicron surge leads to major staffing shortages on the frontlines

    02:07

  • Mass flight cancellations during post-holiday travel rush

    02:18

  • Happy reunions following lockdowns

    02:41

  • New state laws to be enforced in 2022

    01:38

  • Law banning surprise medical bill takes effect

    01:44

  • Reaching the endgame of the Covid pandemic

    01:56

  • U.S. hopes to turn the page in 2022 amid Covid surge

    02:33

  • Three missing in Colorado wildfire

    02:19

  • New Year’s travel nightmare amid cancellations and delays

    01:54

  • College athletes starting to cash in

    01:56

  • For a second year, rising Covid cases impacting New Year’s celebrations

    02:38

  • The race to escape Colorado’s devastating wildfires

    01:47

  • Canceled flights cause travel chaos for busy holiday weekend

    01:51

  • Man could face charges after tiger’s killing at Florida zoo

    01:35

Nightly News

Colorado in recovery following wildfires

01:51

The Marshall fire has been the most destructive in Colorado’s history. The fire is 60 percent contained as crews continue to search for two missing. Families returned to see what was left behind.Jan. 2, 2022

  • Veteran calendar benefits a cause

    02:44

  • Groundbreaking surgery saves baby’s life

    02:51

  • Freshman members of Congress reflect on January 6th insurrection

    02:31

  • Growing fears over potential Russian invasion of Ukraine

    00:54
  • Now Playing

    Colorado in recovery following wildfires

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Concern over school reopening amid omicron surge

    01:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All