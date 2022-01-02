Colorado in recovery following wildfires

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Marshall fire has been the most destructive in Colorado’s history. The fire is 60 percent contained as crews continue to search for two missing. Families returned to see what was left behind.
