Columbine 20 years later: Families talk life after tragedy (Part 2)

"I'm not gonna say I'm over it, because truth be told, I'll never be over it,” Sean Graves, who was shot six times, says. “But I don't wanna focus on the dark side." The families impacted by the tragedy tell NBC’s Joe Fryer that their focus is on honoring the 13 lives lost.

