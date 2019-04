Columbine families and survivors reflect on shooting 20 years later 02:10 copied!

Saturday marks 20 years since the shooting massacre that claimed 13 lives at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. "This is an amazingly strong, loving community,” Dawn Anna, who lost her daughter Lauren Townsend that day, tells NBC’s Joe Fryer. “Columbine, that word 'Columbine,' should mean that. United.”

