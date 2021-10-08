Combat medics unite after forming special connection a decade ago

Combat medic Daniel Badillo cared for three soldiers, including his platoon leader Lt. John Conte, when his unit came under a grenade attack in Afghanistan in 2011. Ten years later, service members from all over the country gathered in Little Rock to help a hospital overwhelmed by Covid cases. The assignment led to a chance meeting between Badillo and Conte’s sister Juliette, who was inspired to become a combat medic after Badillo saved her brother’s life.Oct. 8, 2021