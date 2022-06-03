IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Commencement Speeches for the Class of 2022

Nightly News

Commencement Speeches for the Class of 2022

04:40

From Tom Costello to Taylor Swift to Ludacris, some well-known faces offered encouragement and words of wisdom to the Class of 2022 in graduation ceremonies across the country.June 3, 2022

    Commencement Speeches for the Class of 2022

