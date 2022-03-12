IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Arrest made connected to fentanyl overdose by West Point cadets

    01:47

  • Bomb cyclone barreling up East Coast

    01:48

  • Ukrainians escape to bomb shelters as Russian invasion closes in

    01:50

  • Russia’s attacks in Ukraine intensify

    02:49

  • Ukrainians honor fallen soldiers

    01:55

  • Covid long-haulers turning to unproven treatments

    02:44

  • Families should expect a squeeze during spring break travel

    01:29

  • Ukrainians denied entry to United States

    01:30

  • Race to evacuate Ukraine’s sickest kids

    01:59

  • Biden: Russia will pay ‘severe price’ if chemical weapons used in Ukraine

    01:44

  • Russian army expands assault on Ukraine

    02:58

  • Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail

    01:45

  • Inflation hits 40-year high, accelerating 7.9 percent in February compared to last year

    01:54

  • Kherson, Ukraine offers glimpse into Russian occupation

    01:49

  • Russian foreign minister denies invading Ukraine as high-level talks fail to secure ceasefire

    03:27

  • Harris supports calls for international war crimes investigation against Russia

    01:35

  • More than 1 million Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety

    01:54

  • New York moves to prioritize people with marijuana convictions for new business licenses

    01:28

  • Exclusive look at rover that could be heading to the moon

    01:33

  • Meet the photojournalists behind the powerful images of war in Ukraine

    01:58

Nightly News

Companies add new surcharges due to rising cost of gas

01:44

The national average of gas is now sitting at $4.33 per gallon. Uber announced overnight that it will add a new surcharge to all ride fares and deliveries to offset the spike as governors push to eliminate a state gas tax.March 12, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Arrest made connected to fentanyl overdose by West Point cadets

    01:47

  • Bomb cyclone barreling up East Coast

    01:48

  • Ukrainians escape to bomb shelters as Russian invasion closes in

    01:50

  • Russia’s attacks in Ukraine intensify

    02:49

  • Ukrainians honor fallen soldiers

    01:55

  • Covid long-haulers turning to unproven treatments

    02:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All