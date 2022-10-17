IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Film is not dead: Demand soars for vintage cameras in developing trend

    Complicated playbook for college athletes after Supreme Court ruling on earning cash

Nightly News

Complicated playbook for college athletes after Supreme Court ruling on earning cash

After a Supreme Court ruling last year, college athletes are now allowed to earn money through name, image and likeness, or NIL, deals. According to NCAA rules, schools can’t directly offer money to recruits, but so-called donor collectives are operating independently of universities.Oct. 17, 2022

