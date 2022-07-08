Concern growing over IVF treatments as states’ abortion laws change

As state laws change following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, there is increasing concern for patients who are using in vitro fertilization, or IVF, in their efforts to have a baby. Many women are worried about the status of their embryos that they have already created in their home states due to the possibility of new laws. Several clinics are helping patients move embryos out of states with restrictive abortion laws. Due to varying rates of success and costly prices of IVF treatments, many people choose to increase their chances by creating more embryos, which is where anti-abortion advocates take issue with the procedure.July 8, 2022