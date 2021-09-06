Concerns over vulnerable seniors with parts of Louisiana still without power after Ida
01:47
Share this -
copied
Half a million are still without power after Hurricane Ida tore through Louisiana, destroying homes and power lines. The state attorney general is demanding answers after hundreds of nursing home residents were moved to a warehouse and left on cots in flood waters. Over the weekend, another 600 residents were evacuated from eight senior centers after they were deemed unfit for ongoing occupancy.Sept. 6, 2021