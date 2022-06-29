IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams dies

    01:39

  • Airlines preparing for more delays, cancellations heading into 4th of July weekend

    01:39

  • 53 migrants dead in abandoned truck in San Antonio

    01:40

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Confusion spreading across states about abortion laws

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Cheney calls for former Trump White House counsel to testify in Jan 6 hearings

    03:16

  • Women turning to medication abortions, following Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:27

  • Secretary Pete Buttigieg addresses chaos in travel industry

    03:18

  • Boy Scouts help passengers from deadly Amtrak derailment

    02:10

  • Dozens of migrants found dead in abandoned truck in Texas

    02:05

  • Explosive January 6th testimony by Trump White House insider

    04:37

  • Crisis pregnancy centers facing backlash over high taxpayer costs, medical misinformation

    04:34

  • Wearable tech for employees aims to measure body temperature to prevent heat illness

    01:51

  • Russia attacks shopping mall in Ukraine, killing several people

    01:50

  • Biden administration grappling with Roe v. Wade fallout

    02:54

  • Political divide deepens across states following Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:35

  • At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

    02:04

  • North Carolina neighbors come together to help mow a new family’s lawn

    02:13

  • Controversial guidelines bar certain gay and bisexual men from giving blood

    02:13

  • With abortion overturned, what else is next?

    01:45

Nightly News

Confusion spreading across states about abortion laws

02:27

The battle over Kentucky’s abortion trigger law is headed to the courtroom today. Kentucky is one of 12 states where the future of abortion is now in court, causing much confusion for patients, doctors, and lawmakers. Meanwhile, Arizona has conflicting laws on whether or not abortion is illegal, following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.June 29, 2022

  • Last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams dies

    01:39

  • Airlines preparing for more delays, cancellations heading into 4th of July weekend

    01:39

  • 53 migrants dead in abandoned truck in San Antonio

    01:40

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Confusion spreading across states about abortion laws

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Cheney calls for former Trump White House counsel to testify in Jan 6 hearings

    03:16

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All