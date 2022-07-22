Congress aiming to increase chip manufacturing in the U.S.

The U.S. has fallen behind in the production of chips, or tiny semiconductors – an estimated $573 billion industry. Congress is now racing against the clock to bring chip manufacturing back to America and there is bipartisan support for it. The CHIPS Act would pour $52 billion into the technology we use for practically everything. Currently only 12 percent of these crucial chips are being made in America while Taiwan has 66% of the market.July 22, 2022