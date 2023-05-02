IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Congress deadlocked on debt ceiling increase ahead of June deadline

01:58

Republicans in Congress passed a plan last week agreeing to raise the debt limit if Democrats agree to spending cuts. Now, President Biden is insisting on passing a debt limit increase without those cuts. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles has more details on the negotiations.May 2, 2023

