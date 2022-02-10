Congress facing growing pressure over lawmakers trading stocks
Both Democrats and Republicans have profited from background briefings or legislation that can influence stocks. Growing calls for change are receiving support from both parties. House Speaker Pelosi, facing pressure, says she’s open to the idea of a stock ownership ban.Feb. 10, 2022
