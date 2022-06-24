IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Congress passes most significant change to gun laws in 30 years

    01:07
Nightly News

Congress passes most significant change to gun laws in 30 years

01:07

Congress passed a bipartisan gun law today, becoming the biggest change to the nation’s gun laws in 30 years. Both Republicans and Democrats praised the bill as a bipartisan breakthrough. If the final bill is signed by President Biden, it will enhance background checks for anyone under twenty one, create new resources for states to enact red flag laws, and will include a $7 billion investment in mental health programs. June 24, 2022

