Nightly News

Congress racing to intervene to avoid rail strike

02:11

In rare, bipartisan agreement, Congressional leaders are saying they will intervene to avoid a potentially debilitating rail strike. NBC News’ Tom Costello has more details on how a strike could impact the economy and supply chain.Nov. 30, 2022

