Congressional baseball game returns one year after shooting

 

A year and nine surgeries after Rep. Steve Scalise was shot during a Congressional baseball practice, he returns to second base for tonight’s game.

The fight over Alaska's hunting rules runs deeper than using doughnuts to bait bears

Hunters in Alaska ask: Who has the right to tell them how to hunt?

U.S. news
Michael Cohen seeks gag order against Stormy lawyer Avenatti

U.S. news
It's looking more likely we'll have another El Niño this season, weather service says

U.S. news
Inspector general: Comey not biased in Clinton probe; agent vowed to 'stop' Trump

U.S. news
Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping

U.S. news

World News

Millions at risk of starvation in Yemen amid new military offensive
Video

World
Thousands nationwide protest family separations at U.S.-Mexico border

Immigration Border Crisis
U.S. presses Cuba over health 'attacks' during senior-level meeting with officials

Latino
Administration will house migrant kids in tents in Tornillo, Texas

EXCLUSIVE
New video shows President Trump saluting North Korean general

North Korea
