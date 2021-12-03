IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China

    01:29

  • Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions

    01:30

  • How Amazon gets gifts to your door just two days after purchase

    02:33

  • Alec Baldwin says he never pulled trigger in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

    01:48

  • Congressional leaders scrambling to avoid government shutdown

    01:23

  • Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron variant spreads

    03:00

  • First case of omicron variant detected in U.S.

    02:47

  • Supreme Court hears Mississippi abortion case that challenges Roe v. Wade

    02:27

  • Abortion providers say stakes are 'unbelievably high' for Supreme Court case

    01:48

  • Trump tested positive for Covid before Biden debate, sources say

    01:17

  • Tucson officer fired after fatally shooting man in wheelchair

    01:51

  • How one of America's largest railroads plans to avert future supply chain crises

    02:46

  • An up-close look at this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

    01:46

  • Teen suspect in Michigan high school shooting charged as adult

    01:34

  • Tiger Woods speaks out about recovery after near-fatal crash

    01:44

  • How a nonprofit is pushing forward to give back despite a dip in donations

    01:30

  • One-on-one with labor secretary on shipping backlog and jobs

    01:45

  • Jury selection underway in officer’s trial over death of Daunte Wright

    01:38

  • Accuser testifies in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

    01:32

  • 15-year-old suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Michigan high school

    01:24

Government funding runs out Friday at midnight. Congressional leaders have a deal in place to extend it until mid-February, but a small group of Senate Republicans is threatening to derail it over President Biden’s vaccine and testing mandate for businesses.Dec. 3, 2021

