Congressional leaders scrambling to avoid government shutdown
01:23
Share this -
copied
Government funding runs out Friday at midnight. Congressional leaders have a deal in place to extend it until mid-February, but a small group of Senate Republicans is threatening to derail it over President Biden’s vaccine and testing mandate for businesses.Dec. 3, 2021
Women’s Tennis Association suspends all tournaments in China
01:29
Blinken seeks to ease Russia-Ukraine tensions
01:30
How Amazon gets gifts to your door just two days after purchase
02:33
Alec Baldwin says he never pulled trigger in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting
01:48
Congressional leaders scrambling to avoid government shutdown
01:23
Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron variant spreads