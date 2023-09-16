IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Consumer frustration grows as customer service becomes more automated

02:46

As customer service becomes more automated, some consumers are becoming frustrated with how difficult it can be to get help from another human. NBC News’ Jacob Ward visited a company that offers AI powered agents to answer calls and put the technology to the test.Sept. 16, 2023

