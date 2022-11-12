IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Control of Congress up in the air with Arizona, Nevada results yet to be called

01:41

Three days after the midterms, officials in Arizona and Nevada still have not counted hundreds of thousands of ballots, leaving control of Congress up in the air. In Georgia, Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff for the open Senate seat. NBC News’ Kristen Welker has the latest election updates.Nov. 12, 2022

