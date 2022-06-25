Controversial guidelines bar certain gay and bisexual men from giving blood

The FDA currently states that men who’ve had sex with another man in the last three months cannot donate blood. The concern being that HIV can still be transmitted, even if undetectable. But critics note that drugs like PrEP have helped prevent HIV transmission and the blood donation guidelines should be revised. Researchers are now conducting a study to see if a questionnaire would be just as effective at assessing each donor’s risk of transmitting HIV rather than relying on the three-month wait period.June 25, 2022