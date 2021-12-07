Coronavirus: HHS national disaster medical team assisting overwhelmed New Mexico hospital
In need of a lifeline, an HHS national disaster medical team has been deployed to assist overwhelmed staff at the San Juan Regional Medical Center in New Mexico. The hospital’s ICU is over 200 percent capacity and more than half the patients in the hospital have Covid-19.Dec. 7, 2021
