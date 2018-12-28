Could this Chinese satellite station be used to spy on the U.S.?02:00
Located in a remote region of Argentina, the Chinese government says the station is used to research the dark side of the moon, but experts believe it could be linked to espionage. NBC News’ Richard Engel investigates.
