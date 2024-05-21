IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Court battle over future of Elvis Presley's Graceland estate
May 21, 202401:34

Nightly News

Court battle over future of Elvis Presley's Graceland estate

01:34

Elvis Presley's granddaughter, Danielle Riley Keough, claims an investment company is trying to illegally sell Graceland. According to a lawsuit filed by Keough, the company says her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, borrowed millions of dollars before her death, put up Graceland as collateral, and never repaid the loan. NBC News' Stephanie Gosk reports.May 21, 2024

